14/05/2021 - 16:18

Deportes

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Cargando...

Sigue de cerca los por menores de este partido.

Premier League INGLATERRA
13:00
Finalizado

Newcastle

3 - 4

Manchester City

RESUMEN
Newcastle

Krafth E.
25' - Gol

Ritchie M. (Derribar a un rival)
36' - Amarilla

Joelinton (Penal)
45+6' - Gol

Shelvey J. (Derribar a un rival)
59' - Amarilla

Willock J. (Penal fallado)
62' -

Willock J.
62' - Gol

Entra: Longstaff S. - Sale: Ritchie M.
84' - Substitución

Entra: Lewis J. - Sale: Joelinton
84' - Substitución

Entra: Gayle D. - Sale: Fernández F.
88' - Substitución

Manchester City

Cancelo J.
39' - Gol

Torres F.
42' - Gol

Rodri (Agarrar a un rival)
44' - Amarilla

Cancelo J. (Entrada temeraria)
56' - Amarilla

Torres F.
64' - Gol

Torres F.
66' - Gol

Entra: Mendy B. - Sale: Cancelo J.
74' - Substitución

ESTADÍSTICAS
GENERALES

17%

Posesión de balón

83%

11

Remates

15

5

Remates a puerta

6

3

Remates fuera

7

3

Remates rechazados

2

8

Tiros libres

12

4

Córneres

5

0

Fueras de juego

0

10

Saques de banda

14

2

Paradas

2

11

Faltas

10

2

Tarjetas amarillas

2

191

Pases totales

919

13

Tackles

21

47

Ataques

171

19

Ataques peligrosos

85

TITULARES
Newcastle
Nº 24 - Almirón M.
Nº 1 - Dubravka M. (G)
Nº 3 - Dummett P.
Nº 18 - Fernández F.(Gayle D.)
Nº 9 - Joelinton(Lewis J.)
Nº 17 - Krafth E.
Nº 23 - Murphy J.
Nº 11 - Ritchie M.(Longstaff S.)
Nº 10 - Saint-Maximin A.
Nº 8 - Shelvey J. (C)
Nº 28 - Willock J.
Alineación equipo: 5 - 3 - 2
DT: Bruce S. (Inglaterra)
Manchester City
Nº 6 - Ake N.
Nº 27 - Cancelo J.(Mendy B.)
Nº 33 - Carson S. (G)
Nº 9 - Gabriel Jesus
Nº 50 - Garcia E.
Nº 8 - Gündogan I.
Nº 16 - Rodri
Nº 20 - Silva B.
Nº 7 - Sterling R. (C)
Nº 21 - Torres F.
Nº 2 - Walker K.
Alineación equipo: 4 - 3 - 3
DT: Guardiola P. (España)
SUPLENTES
Newcastle
Nº 7 - Carroll A.
Nº 2 - Clark C.
Nº 12 - Gayle D.(Fernández F.)
Nº 29 - Gillespie M. (G)
Nº 16 - Hendrick J.
Nº 15 - Lewis J.(Joelinton)
Nº 4 - Longstaff M.
Nº 36 - Longstaff S.(Ritchie M.)
Nº 19 - Manquillo J.
Manchester City
Nº 3 - Dias R.
Nº 25 - Fernandinho
Nº 47 - Foden P.
Nº 14 - Laporte A.
Nº 26 - Mahrez R.
Nº 22 - Mendy B.(Cancelo J.)
Nº 80 - Palmer C.
Nº 13 - Steffen Z. (G)
Nº 5 - Stones J.
Comentarios
