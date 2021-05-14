Newcastle vs Manchester City

25°
Dolar
6.96 / 6.86|
peso argentinopeso arg
94.04|
real
5.27
14/05/2021 - 16:18
Sigue de cerca los por menores de este partido.
Newcastle
3 - 4
Manchester City
|Newcastle
Krafth E.
Ritchie M. (Derribar a un rival)
Joelinton (Penal)
Shelvey J. (Derribar a un rival)
Willock J. (Penal fallado)
Willock J.
Entra: Longstaff S. - Sale: Ritchie M.
Entra: Lewis J. - Sale: Joelinton
Entra: Gayle D. - Sale: Fernández F.
|Manchester City
Cancelo J.
Torres F.
Rodri (Agarrar a un rival)
Cancelo J. (Entrada temeraria)
Torres F.
Torres F.
Entra: Mendy B. - Sale: Cancelo J.
|Newcastle
|Nº 24 - Almirón M.
|Nº 1 - Dubravka M. (G)
|Nº 3 - Dummett P.
|Nº 18 - Fernández F.(Gayle D.)
|Nº 9 - Joelinton(Lewis J.)
|Nº 17 - Krafth E.
|Nº 23 - Murphy J.
|Nº 11 - Ritchie M.(Longstaff S.)
|Nº 10 - Saint-Maximin A.
|Nº 8 - Shelvey J. (C)
|Nº 28 - Willock J.
|Alineación equipo: 5 - 3 - 2
|DT: Bruce S. (Inglaterra)
|Manchester City
|Nº 6 - Ake N.
|Nº 27 - Cancelo J.(Mendy B.)
|Nº 33 - Carson S. (G)
|Nº 9 - Gabriel Jesus
|Nº 50 - Garcia E.
|Nº 8 - Gündogan I.
|Nº 16 - Rodri
|Nº 20 - Silva B.
|Nº 7 - Sterling R. (C)
|Nº 21 - Torres F.
|Nº 2 - Walker K.
|Alineación equipo: 4 - 3 - 3
|DT: Guardiola P. (España)
|Newcastle
|Nº 7 - Carroll A.
|Nº 2 - Clark C.
|Nº 12 - Gayle D.(Fernández F.)
|Nº 29 - Gillespie M. (G)
|Nº 16 - Hendrick J.
|Nº 15 - Lewis J.(Joelinton)
|Nº 4 - Longstaff M.
|Nº 36 - Longstaff S.(Ritchie M.)
|Nº 19 - Manquillo J.
|Manchester City
|Nº 3 - Dias R.
|Nº 25 - Fernandinho
|Nº 47 - Foden P.
|Nº 14 - Laporte A.
|Nº 26 - Mahrez R.
|Nº 22 - Mendy B.(Cancelo J.)
|Nº 80 - Palmer C.
|Nº 13 - Steffen Z. (G)
|Nº 5 - Stones J.
17:30
18:55
21:00
22:00
00:00
00:30