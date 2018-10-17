OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD🌍🤯 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning 🎉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Esta joven de Nevada City (California) aseguró en una entrevista para Fox News que lo primero que sintió al completar su objetivo fue "alivio". "He estado trabajando bajo ansiedad extrema durante seis o más meses, superando los obstáculos que se presentan al entrar en algunos de los lugares menos accesibles del mundo", señaló.
"Los viajes han sido una parte de mi vida"
Confiesa que llegar a esta meta fue algo que en realidad no tenía planeado y que comenzó a forjar sin saberlo desde que era una niña. Creció en una familia poseedora de una agencia de viajes y a diferencia de otros pequeños, visitó durante su infancia lugares como Egipto, Camboya o Dubái. A sus 18 años ya había estado en 72 países. "Los viajes han sido una parte de mi vida desde antes de que pueda recordar", subrayó
A glimpse into the colourful tradition and culture of Pakistan✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the first things I noticed when I arrived in Islamabad was how gorgeous and stylish the women are. I really wanted wear some of their beautiful clothes while traveling here which is why I was so excited to go shopping with @anushaesays . She helped me find this shalwar kameez which is the tradition trousers and long shirt that are commonly worn in South Asia. We later found this amazing headdress in a little shop in Karimabad when the whole @cpicglobal gang played dress up for an hour😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Side note to all the Pakistani ladies: Is this called a tribal kuchi headpiece? I forgot to ask the shopkeeper & I would love to know more about it!😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @fearlessandfar
"Hago mucha investigación por adelantado para encontrar las mejores ofertas, utilizar puntos y millas para mis vuelos, hospedarme en alojamientos económicos como hostales o crear contenido para hoteles a cambio de alojamiento", añade.
Lexie dice que se aseguró de mantener sus gastos mensuales "lo más bajo posible", hablar con los nativos de cada lugar y explorar los alrededores en la medida de sus posibilidades. "Si necesito algo, comenzaré a hablar con las personas que me rodean. Intento mantenerme lo más presente posible al explorar estos lugares porque es un privilegio tener la oportunidad de hacerlo".
World’s largest indoor Ferris wheel or intergalactic teleportation station?🧐 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ashgabat is possibly the strangest city in the world. It’s full of sterile white marble buildings and bizarre gold monuments like this one. And there’s literally no one around to see it. I was left thinking “This is sooo not what I expected this place to look like.” Stay tuned for a blog about this particularly odd & beautiful country✌🏼 Photo by @fearlessandfar
No todos los viajes son fáciles, Alford dice haber experimentado dificultades para acceder a algunos países y problemas de visado, con infraestructuras turísticas y por la barrera del idioma. Además, tuvo que lidiar con sitios inhóspitos y considerados peligrosos. No obstante, destacó que se sintió más atraída por aquellos territorios con "mala reputación" y más atípicos, en donde quedó impresionada con la "bondad y belleza natural".
Hoy por hoy, Lexie está escribiendo un libro sobre sus vivencias y todo lo que logró aprender de cada una de ellas, y espera hablar en público al respecto. El próximo 15 de junio dará su primera charla en el formato de conferencia TED. "Me tomaré los próximos meses para nutrir mi salud física y mental mientras hago planes para el futuro", concluyó.
This summer was crazy💥 Africa chewed me up and spit me out a new, slightly traumatized person. I’m mentally exhausted and I’ve been seeing the world through completely different eyes now. It’s already been more than a month since this trip and I’m still looking for the words to describe what I experienced in these places. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dear Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Senegal, Mauritania, Algeria, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, São Tomé, Gabon, Seychelles, Mauritius, Lesotho, Swaziland, Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Rep. of Congo, and Central African Republic- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you for giving me an unfiltered glimpse into an aspect of the world that, for the most part, goes unmentioned. I hope someday I can find the right words to tell their stories ♥️
