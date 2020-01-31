LeBron se tatuó en honor a Kobe Bryant

La trágica noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant conmocionó al mundo entero, sobre todo a la NBA. Con el paso de los días y tras esclarecerse algunos detalles del accidente aéreo, distintas franquicias y jugadores fueron rindiéndole un tributo a Black Mamba. Uno de los que decidió hacerle un homenaje especial fue LeBron James, quien se tatuó en honor a una de las leyendas del basquet.
King James, junto a su compañero Anthony Davis, habrían tomado la decisión de inyectarse tinta en la piel para inmortalizar la figura de la leyenda del basquet que perdió la vida a los 41 años. Es así que el jueves por la mañana, durante la práctica de Los Lakers, se pudo apreciar el nuevo dibujo que LeBron posee en el muslo de la pierna izquierda, aunque aún permanece vendado.
Según medios estadounidenses, la figura que porta el ’23′ de la franquicia de Los Ángeles es la de la serpiente Black Mamba, apodo con el que se lo conocía a Bryant, y una inscripción debajo que rezaría “Kobe para siempre”, aunque desde las imágenes tomadas no se puede apreciar el texto con exactitud.
Se especula con que este viernes por la noche, cuando Los Lakers reciban a los Portland Trail Blazers en el Staples Center, James reluzca su nuevo tatuaje ante las cámaras y así haga público su sentido homenaje a quien fue su rival, mentor y, sobre todo, amigo.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾