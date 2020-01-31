Dolar

31/01/2020 - 18:42

LeBron se tatuó en honor a Kobe Bryant

El jugador de 35 años decidió inmortalizar una imagen en su piel en honor a su mentor y amigo

Red Uno

Red Uno

La trágica noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant conmocionó al mundo entero, sobre todo a la NBA. Con el paso de los días y tras esclarecerse algunos detalles del accidente aéreo, distintas franquicias y jugadores fueron rindiéndole un tributo a Black Mamba. Uno de los que decidió hacerle un homenaje especial fue LeBron James, quien se tatuó en honor a una de las leyendas del basquet.

King James, junto a su compañero Anthony Davis, habrían tomado la decisión de inyectarse tinta en la piel para inmortalizar la figura de la leyenda del basquet que perdió la vida a los 41 años. Es así que el jueves por la mañana, durante la práctica de Los Lakers, se pudo apreciar el nuevo dibujo que LeBron posee en el muslo de la pierna izquierda, aunque aún permanece vendado.

Según medios estadounidenses, la figura que porta el ’23′ de la franquicia de Los Ángeles es la de la serpiente Black Mamba, apodo con el que se lo conocía a Bryant, y una inscripción debajo que rezaría “Kobe para siempre”, aunque desde las imágenes tomadas no se puede apreciar el texto con exactitud.

Se especula con que este viernes por la noche, cuando Los Lakers reciban a los Portland Trail Blazers en el Staples Center, James reluzca su nuevo tatuaje ante las cámaras y así haga público su sentido homenaje a quien fue su rival, mentor y, sobre todo, amigo.

Literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly para regresar a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni en un millón de años que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. ¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado mi hermano! Hombre, te amo mi hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y las niñas (espesa e hijas de Bryant). ¡Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado! ¡Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para la Nación Laker, y es mi responsabilidad poner esta mierda en mi espalda y seguir adelante! ¡Por favor, dame la fuerza desde el paraíso, allá arriba, y cuídame! ¡Nos tengo a nosotros aquí! ¡Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo! ¡Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo mi hermano!", había redactado en su cuenta de Instagram el propio LeBron cuando se dio a conocer la fatal noticia.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

 

