Arnold Schwarzenegger estuvo al borde de la muerte

I am not going to bullshit you and say this is a fantastic time to graduate. But I am going to tell you about one of the biggest obstacles I faced in my life, because the obstacles that coronavirus had created won't be the last you face, but they can prepare you for the next obstacle. I want to thank Snapchat for asking me to kick off their Dear Class of 2020 commencement week, and I want to thank @attndotcom for partnering with me to make sure everyone can see it.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on May 17, 2020 at 12:23pm PDT