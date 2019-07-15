Cara a cara con una medusa gigante

Diving with a giant barrel jellyfish in Cornwall to celebrate the end of #WildOceanWeek 💙 Massive throw to Sharkman Dan for the wonderful footage Spend 2 minutes of the end of WILD OCEAN WEEK watching this beautiful moment where I come face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth 💙 So excited that I actually say 'Barrel Fish' instead of Barrel Jellyfish ha!!! What an INCREDIBLE experience - both Dan and I have never seen anything like it. I couldn't think of a better way to finish the week in celebrating our incredible oceans. For anybody who is in Cornwall do come on down to Maenporth tomorrow at 12pm for a beach clean. There should be a good crowd of us rounded up now so it will be fun - and it will be followed by a small talk about the trip! See you THEN x Marine Conservation Society Cornish Diving Centre The Wildlife Trusts @Cornwall Wildlife Trust Falmouth Cornwall UK