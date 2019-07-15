Cara a cara con una medusa gigante

EN VIVO
15/07/2019 - 16:34
Se trata de la especie que habita en las aguas del Reino Unido y que pueden alcanzar casi un metro de diámetro
Grande fue su sorpresa cuando se encontré de cerca con una medusa gigante del tamaño de un humano adulto. Se trata de Lizzie Daly, conservacionista y presentadora de televisión británica que vivió este encuentro mientras buceaba, el sábado pasado, frente a las costas de Falmouth (Cornualles, Reino Unido), según explicó en su cuenta de Twitter.
El encuentro con esta especie se produjo mientras Daly participaba en la campaña Wild Ocean Week, para recolectar fondos para la conservación de los animales marinos.
Day 7 WILD OCEAN WEEK 💙 | GIANT Barrel Jellyfish
Diving with a giant barrel jellyfish in Cornwall to celebrate the end of #WildOceanWeek 💙 Massive throw to Sharkman Dan for the wonderful footage Spend 2 minutes of the end of WILD OCEAN WEEK watching this beautiful moment where I come face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth 💙 So excited that I actually say 'Barrel Fish' instead of Barrel Jellyfish ha!!! What an INCREDIBLE experience - both Dan and I have never seen anything like it. I couldn't think of a better way to finish the week in celebrating our incredible oceans. For anybody who is in Cornwall do come on down to Maenporth tomorrow at 12pm for a beach clean. There should be a good crowd of us rounded up now so it will be fun - and it will be followed by a small talk about the trip! See you THEN x Marine Conservation Society Cornish Diving Centre The Wildlife Trusts @Cornwall Wildlife Trust Falmouth Cornwall UKPosted by Lizzie Daly Wildlife on Saturday, July 13, 2019
La especie Rhizostoma pulmo —la más grande de la familia de medusas presentes en la región— puede medir hasta 90 centímetros de diámetro y alcanzar un peso de 35 kilogramos, detalla el portal Cornwall Live.
