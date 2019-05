Cher quiere que abusen a Trump en la cárcel

This is Not Apology,It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment’.Dont Usually Delete My Twts,But Sometimes I Need 2 Check Myself.What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke”On Paper”,Went 2 Far.Think trump Belongs In Jail,but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong.If I Twt,I Have a Responsibility.

THERES IS A LINE NOT 2 ❌