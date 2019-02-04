La ex Miss Universo, actriz y modelo puertorriqueña Dayanara Torres compartió un emotivo vídeo en el que revela que padece de cáncer en la piel, la hermosa mujer reveló su padecimiento en el marco de la celebración del Día Mundial contra el Cáncer, el 4 de febrero.

"Como madres siempre estamos cuidando de nuestros hijos, familiares, amigos... pero a veces nos olvidamos de nosotras mismas". Con estas palabras comienza la que seguramente sea una de las confesiones más difíciles de su vida. La ex de Marc Anthony explicó que todo comenzó hace años con un lunar al que no dio la suficiente importancia: "Mi prometido me suplicó que fuera al médico y tras una biopsia y una cirugía, ya sé que los resultados son lamentablemente positivos".