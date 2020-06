Luto en el cine: Sushant Singh Rajput actor de Bollywood se quita la vida

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old is believed to have taken his own life, police said. Many people have been paying tributes, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him "a bright young actor gone too soon". Rajput's death comes just days after that of his former manager, Disha Salian. Tap the link in our bio to read more. #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput #bbcnews

