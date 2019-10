That was a life changing moment, a true honor to represent island nations at the UN. It takes an amazing team and support system to pull off something like this. I am deeply grateful to my wife and children, my mother @lonelywhale @duneives @realdealmada @paakai97 @maluhiakinimaka @UnitedNations @UN_PGA #kukiaimauna #SAMOAPathway #SIDSSummit. Aloha j #purpsonpurpslookgood #wegotsomethingtosay #nomorehalf-assing #3kanakasandaMADA

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 27, 2019 at 10:05am PDT