Suzy Cortez se baja el short en plena calle

My wishes for a great new year to all my fans who accompany me and like me, also to all the press around the world, a happy new year with this special photo the way SUZY CORTEZ #HappyNewYear 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🥂🎆🎉❤

A post shared by 𝙎𝙪𝙯𝙮 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙯 (@suzycortezoficial) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:48am PST