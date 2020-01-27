Pasan las horas y los homenajes a Kobe Bryant continúan. Esta vez se trata de David Beckham, quien publicó un mensaje en Instagram para expresar su sentir después del fallecimiento de la leyenda del baloncesto. Junto con una serie de imágenes, Beckham reveló que había pasado horas tratando de escribir un elogio para honrar a Bryant, que además de su amigo, era su basquetbolista favorito.
It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday... 💛💜
David Beckham y Kobe Bryant se hicieron amigos cercanos cuando el futbolista se fue a jugar a LA Galaxy en 2007. Después, Becks se hizo un miembro habitual en el Staples Center para ver jugar a Bryant.
Victoria Beckham también rindió homenaje a Kobe y Gigi en Instagram.
This tragic loss struck us hard as a family. Kobe Bryant was an incredible figure on and off the court, a friend to David and determined to inspire the next generation. The loss of a daughter and husband is unthinkable for any parent and wife. David, myself and our family send all our love to Vanessa, the other girls and the families of those that were tragically lost with Kobe yesterday ❤️ x VB