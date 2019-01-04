Afectada por las complicaciones de salud de su padre quien estuvo al borde de la muerte. La Princesa del Pop, Britney Spears, decidió por voluntad propia internarse en un centro psiquiátrico.

Jamie Spears, el padre de Britney, estuvo internado entre finales de 2018 y principios de 2019 por problemas intestinales que le valieron dos cirugías correctivas.

Por eso la cantante decidió suspender las 32 presentaciones de su show “Domination” en el MGM de Las Vegas. Spears se internó la semana pasada en una clínica psiquiátrica para poder lidiar con la situación familiar que vivió, informó el sitio TMZ.

“Ni siquiera sé por dónde empezar con esto, porque es tan difícil de decir para mí. No voy a realizar mi nuevo espectáculo ‘Domination’. He estado esperando con interés este espectáculo y verlos a todos este año, así que hacer esto me rompe el corazón. Sin embargo, es importante siempre poner a tu familia primero y esa es la decisión que tuve que hacer”, dijo la cantante a través de Instagram.