04/04/2019 - 13:13

Comunidad

Internan en una clínica psiquiátrica a Britney Spears tras sufrir una crisis

La crisis de la cantante se debe a la enfermedad que enfrenta su padre Jamie Spears.

Vanessa Fuentes Villalta

Santa Cruz, Bolivia

Afectada por las complicaciones de salud de su padre quien estuvo al borde de la muerte. La Princesa del Pop, Britney Spears, decidió por voluntad propia internarse en un centro psiquiátrico.

Jamie Spears, el padre de Britney, estuvo internado entre finales de 2018 y principios de 2019 por problemas intestinales que le valieron dos cirugías correctivas.

Por eso la cantante decidió suspender las 32 presentaciones de su show “Domination” en el MGM de Las Vegas. Spears se internó la semana pasada en una clínica psiquiátrica para poder lidiar con la situación familiar que vivió, informó el sitio TMZ.

“Ni siquiera sé por dónde empezar con esto, porque es tan difícil de decir para mí. No voy a realizar mi nuevo espectáculo ‘Domination’.  He estado esperando con interés este espectáculo y verlos a todos este año, así que hacer esto me rompe el corazón. Sin embargo, es importante siempre poner a tu familia primero y esa es la decisión que tuve que hacer”, dijo la cantante a través de Instagram.

El tratamiento durará 30 días.

“Hace un par de meses, mi padre fue hospitalizado y casi murió. Todos estamos muy agradecidos de que haya salido vivo de esto, pero todavía tiene un largo camino por delante. Tuve que tomar la difícil decisión de poner todo mi enfoque y energía en mi familia en este momento. Espero que todos puedan entender. En britneyspears.com se puede obtener más información sobre las restituciones por las entradas.  Agradezco sus oraciones y apoyo a mi familia durante este tiempo. Gracias, y los quiero a todos… siempre”, agregó la estrella.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Una publicación compartida de Britney Spears (@britneyspears) el

