The prehistoric looking Shoebill stork is a unique and fascinating bird species. They're not hard to photograph but they're hard to find with only approx 2500 worldwide population. I found this one in Uganda and found them on the river Nile and on Lake Victoria. They stand 5 ft tall and weight around 6 kg. They eat lung fish and other aquatic prey like frogs and spend ages frozen like a statue waiting for the moment to strike. The huge beak is from where they derived their name and it's not hard to see why. #kings_birds_ #birdfreaks #total_birds #eye_spy_birds #planet_birds #feather_perfection #perfect_birds #your_best_birds #bird_brilliance #birdextreme #nuts_about_birds #bestbirdshots #best_birds_of_instagram #birds_private #birds_of_instagram #wildlife_inspired #birds_adored #planetbirds #ig_discover_birdslife #naturelite #natgeowild #bbcearth #shoebillstork #environment #beak #stork #unusualanimals #birds #bird

A post shared by Mark Williams (@falcnr) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:57am PDT