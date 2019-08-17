Ruidos extraños en el techo los asustan y alertan

FIGHTING Carpet Pythons In Family's Roof Space! 😯 Spring is around the corner and now the snakes start to come out to play! I was called out to a home which was hearing banging and sliding around in their roof space. When I got up there I was lucky enough to interrupt two large male Carpet Pythons fighting each other which was most likely over a female in the area. We dont get to see this very often and I was pretty stoked to witness this. This is going to be a common occurance over the next few months and if you are lucky enough to see it for yourself be sure to send us through a video of it :). Stu