Ruidos extraños en el techo los asustan y alertan

Una familia australiana que se encontraban realizando sus tareas diarias en casa, empezó a escuchar de un momento a otro ruidos extraños que provenían al parecer del ático, pero al descubrir la verdadera razón de estos ruidos se vio obligada a buscar ayuda profesional, ya que se trataba de dos pitones peleando bajo el tejado de su casa.
De inmediato llamaron a un cazador de reptiles, Stuart McKenzie, quien acudió a la vivienda inmediatamente después de que le notificaran la presencia de estos dos animales, que habían sido detectados por los ruidos y sonidos que emitían.
En las imágenes que captó el experto se ve a las pitones enrollándose entre sí, en lo que se cree que es un disputa por una hembra del área. El cazador logró capturar a las serpientes y después las llevó a un bosque. "Estoy seguro de que aquí hay muchas hembras por las que pelear", dijo mientras las liberaba.
FIGHTING Carpet Pythons In Family's Roof Space! 😯 Spring is around the corner and now the snakes start to come out to play! I was called out to a home which was hearing banging and sliding around in their roof space. When I got up there I was lucky enough to interrupt two large male Carpet Pythons fighting each other which was most likely over a female in the area. We dont get to see this very often and I was pretty stoked to witness this. This is going to be a common occurance over the next few months and if you are lucky enough to see it for yourself be sure to send us through a video of it :). StuPosted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019