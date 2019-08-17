Dolar

17/08/2019 - 13:30

Tendencias

Ruidos extraños en el techo los asustan y alertan

Una familia australiana tuvo que buscar ayuda profesional para deshacerse de dos pitones que se peleaban por una hembra

Red Uno

Red Uno

Australia

Una familia australiana que se encontraban realizando sus tareas diarias en casa, empezó a escuchar de un momento a otro ruidos extraños que provenían al parecer del ático, pero al descubrir la verdadera razón de estos ruidos se vio obligada a buscar ayuda profesional, ya que se trataba de dos pitones peleando bajo el tejado de su casa.

De inmediato llamaron a un cazador de reptiles, Stuart McKenzie, quien acudió a la vivienda inmediatamente después de que le notificaran la presencia de estos dos animales, que habían sido detectados por los ruidos y sonidos que emitían.

En las imágenes que captó el experto se ve a las pitones enrollándose entre sí, en lo que se cree que es un disputa por una hembra del área. El cazador logró capturar a las serpientes y después las llevó a un bosque. "Estoy seguro de que aquí hay muchas hembras por las que pelear", dijo mientras las liberaba.

 

FIGHTING Carpet Pythons In Family's Roof Space! 😯 Spring is around the corner and now the snakes start to come out to play! I was called out to a home which was hearing banging and sliding around in their roof space. When I got up there I was lucky enough to interrupt two large male Carpet Pythons fighting each other which was most likely over a female in the area. We dont get to see this very often and I was pretty stoked to witness this. This is going to be a common occurance over the next few months and if you are lucky enough to see it for yourself be sure to send us through a video of it :). Stu

Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

 

