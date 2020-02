Famosa terapeuta sexual de Hollywood fue asesinada por su exnovio

Sitting in Freud’s waiting room feeling inspired by the materials, relics, writings, and collectibles of the Father of Psychology, Sigmund Freud. Many of his theories are now outdated or unsupported. However, he founded psychoanalysis which today is modernized and used as psychodynamic orientation. He coined processes and techniques that we use today such as free association, repression, and the unconscious. #freud #sigmundfreud #psychoanalysis #therapynerd

A post shared by Amie Harwick, PhD, MFT (@dramieharwick) on Nov 12, 2019 at 11:59am PST