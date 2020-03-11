Dolar

11/03/2020 - 17:31

Tecnología

Se cancela Oficialmente la E3 2020 debido al Coronavirus – Sería transmitida vía Streaming

Los representantes del evento anunciaron hoy que la E3 de este año se tendrá que cancelar debido a las preocupaciones por el conoravirus.

La Asociación de Software de Entretenimiento, el grupo de interés de videojuegos que administra show dijo lo siguiente en un comunicado:

“Luego de consultar con nuestras empresas afiliadas con respecto a la salud y seguridad de todos en nuestra industria, incluyendo fans, empleados, exhibidores y nuestros partners más antiguos de la E3, hemos tomado la difícil decisión de cancelar la E3 2020, programada para para el 9 al 11 de junio en Los Angeles.»

A raíz de la cancelación del evento, la organización busca alternativas de streaming online para que los publishers, desarrolladores pueden exhibir su material, y los fans puedan disfrutar de los anuncios.

