Se cancela Oficialmente la E3 2020 debido al Coronavirus – Sería transmitida vía Streaming

La Asociación de Software de Entretenimiento, el grupo de interés de videojuegos que administra show dijo lo siguiente en un comunicado:

The E3 team is devastated to share this news. This decision was not reached lightly, but it is the right one for the health and safety of all involved. Read our statement here: https://t.co/1uOWxTerN9 pic.twitter.com/gD2IxNACLX

A raíz de la cancelación del evento, la organización busca alternativas de streaming online para que los publishers, desarrolladores pueden exhibir su material, y los fans puedan disfrutar de los anuncios.

Bummed to miss celebrating @E3 in person with all of our fans, media, and partners. With that said we have an incredible amount of exciting things in the works and team is going to continue to work hard to share all of that with you in a digital format. The Xbox show must go on! https://t.co/4mKOO8TLue