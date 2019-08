Thank you to my family at @hxouse for having me speak with some of the most inspiring women I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with @livvperez @jennifer @lala @morgandebaun ! Thank you to everyone who came out to listen, and allowing me to be myself. I am so proud of you for curating another great conversation & for all that you do for the art community ! @lamarctaylor @joachimjohnson @thacommisioner @ivazelic @theweeknd 🖤✔️🖤

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 3, 2019 at 7:25am PDT