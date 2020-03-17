Tiene 56 años y lo acosan pidiéndole la fórmula de la eterna juventud

El entrenador inglés Andy Wilkinson, dice que si se mantiene en forma y con buena salud es porque desde joven decidió trabajar alrededor de su cuerpo y su alimentación, lo que ha hecho que parezca mucho más joven.
Este abuelo de 56 años, con 7 nietos dice que en muchas ocasiones lo han confundido con el novio de sus hijas. Andy es padre de tres jóvenes adultos que superan los 30 años.
En su cuenta de Instagram tiene más de 22.000 seguidores y allí comparte rutinas de ejercicio para aquellos que quieren llevar una vida sana.
Entre los consejos que da a la gente para vivir más tiempo y tener una apariencia joven, este entrenador personal recomienda descansar en una habitación oscura para un sueño de alta calidad, hacer ejercicio no más de tres veces por semana y reducir los carbohidratos y las porciones a medida que se envejece, indica Metro.
