17/03/2020 - 18:15

Tendencias

Tiene 56 años y lo acosan pidiéndole la fórmula de la eterna juventud

Muchas personas que se cruzan con el entrenador personal Andy Wilkinson creen que están viendo a un joven de unos 30 años, pero no es así

Red Uno

Red Uno

Inglaterra

El entrenador inglés Andy Wilkinson, dice que si se mantiene en forma y con buena salud es porque desde joven decidió trabajar alrededor de su cuerpo y su alimentación, lo que ha hecho que parezca mucho más joven.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

168 hrs in a week, make sure you use them wisely especially with your nutrition. I work out 3 x in the gym and 2 cardio sessions mine being playing rackball🎾. My point being is alot of my time is spent on the making quality food choices. I learned a saying along time ago which I have always used in my life for many things, as well as from Health and fitness. ( Repetition is the master of skills). Find out the best rituals and habits that work for you and that can be sustainable not just in a quick fix. Its 2 months short of my 56 birthday and its served me well 💯💪😊 #fitfam #myabs #healthylifestyle #nutrition ##fitover50 #fitover40#6pack #ageisbutanumber #ripped #shredded #coventry #gymmotivation #healthyfood #healthisyourgreatestwealth #abs #fitandheathly #instaflex #mensphysique #fitnessover40 #getabs #instaflex #consistency #cardio

A post shared by Andy Wilkinson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@andyw_fitness) on

Este abuelo de 56 años, con 7 nietos dice que en muchas ocasiones lo han confundido con el novio de sus hijas. Andy es padre de tres jóvenes adultos que superan los 30 años.

Si estoy de vacaciones, se me acercan damas de treinta y tantos años y me han confundido con la pareja de mi hija en lugar de su padre, lo cual es vergonzoso. Mis amigos también piensan que es divertido que salgamos a sorprender a la gente con el hecho de que soy un abuelo de siete pequeños”, dijo Wilkinson al mismo medio.

En su cuenta de Instagram tiene más de 22.000 seguidores y allí comparte rutinas de ejercicio para aquellos que quieren llevar una vida sana.

Entre los consejos que da a la gente para vivir más tiempo y tener una apariencia joven, este entrenador personal recomienda descansar en una habitación oscura para un sueño de alta calidad, hacer ejercicio no más de tres veces por semana y reducir los carbohidratos y las porciones a medida que se envejece, indica Metro.

“La genética ayuda pero realmente no hay ningún secreto además del trabajo duro y la dieta. El estrés es una lluvia masiva también, así que trato de no preocuparme por nada. Tengo un mantra personal que es todo estará bien y que me mantiene tranquilo”, agregó en el rotativo inglés.

 

