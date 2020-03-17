Tiene 56 años y lo acosan pidiéndole la fórmula de la eterna juventud

168 hrs in a week, make sure you use them wisely especially with your nutrition. I work out 3 x in the gym and 2 cardio sessions mine being playing rackball🎾. My point being is alot of my time is spent on the making quality food choices. I learned a saying along time ago which I have always used in my life for many things, as well as from Health and fitness. ( Repetition is the master of skills). Find out the best rituals and habits that work for you and that can be sustainable not just in a quick fix. Its 2 months short of my 56 birthday and its served me well 💯💪😊 #fitfam #myabs #healthylifestyle #nutrition ##fitover50 #fitover40#6pack #ageisbutanumber #ripped #shredded #coventry #gymmotivation #healthyfood #healthisyourgreatestwealth #abs #fitandheathly #instaflex #mensphysique #fitnessover40 #getabs #instaflex #consistency #cardio

