Tiktoker casi pierde la vida al grabarse debajo de un lago helado

Jason Clark se volvió viral al nadar bajo un lago congelado, pero lo que más causó curiosidad en las redes sociales es que en un cierto momento se lo vió desesperado al no encontrar el agujero de salida. Mediante un video que rápidamente se extedió en las redes, Jason tomó la decisión de realizar un reto que le pudo haber costado la vida, pues se arriesgó a nadar bajo el hielo y tras no encontrar la salida sintió que le faltaba el aire.
En el vídeo, se puede ver a este entrépido joven, un usuario con más de 400.000 seguidores, sumergirse en un lago completamente helado en Utah (Estados Unidos). Su objetivo era bucear de punto a punto para regresar y salir a la superficie por el agujero por donde había iniciado su locura. Mientras, una supuesta amiga grababa impasible desde la superficie su insensatez. Los 40 angustiosos segundos atrapado bajo el hielo han puesto el corazón de Jason en un puño. Entre ellos, al mismísimo Will Smith que no ha podido evitar replicar en su cuenta de Instagram esta auténtica imprudencia.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
"No pensé que mis globos oculares se congelarían tan rápido", se puede leer en la publicación de Jason Clark, donde reconoce que intentó romper el hielo con su espalda desde el agua cuando perdió el sentido de la orientación. También ha intentado excusar a la persona que le grababa: "Ella pensó que era otra de mis bromas", pero también ha admitido que llegó a aceptar que no iba a lograr salir del agua a tiempo.
Sin duda, un ejemplo más de las irresponsabilidades y peligros que entrañan las locuras que se hacen en redes sociales.