Camila Cabello golpeó duro a uno de sus bailarines

El nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello estuvo de infarto. El increíble video musical de su nuevo sencillo “Living Proof”, fue el más maravilloso performance en la presentación de los AMA´s, con una ambientación excepcional.
we really wanted to show the world of ROMANCE in this #LivingProof performance- angels, heaven, sin, escapism, divinity, lust, surrealism, leaving the earth and its reality and going into another world, cause that’s what it feels like to be in love 💕💕💕💕 and this is the world we’ll escape to on the Romance Tour next year 😻😻😻😻😻😻Thanks so much for having me @amas (watch the full performance on my YouTube channel) December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️
Sin embargo, mientras ensayaba para este emocionante momento con sus bailarines, la cantante golpeó en el rostro a uno de ellos con una flor que tenía en la mano, provocando que el chico se hiciera hacia atrás y casi cayera al piso.
Pero esto no se trató de nada más que un simple accidente, fue por ello que la propia Camila lo compartió en redes sociales, durante el detrás de cámaras de sus ensayos para el performance.
En las imágenes se muestra como la famosa se deshace en disculpas para el bailarín, quien intenta tranquilizarla diciéndole que todo está bien, para después retomar rápidamente el ensayo. Al final, así fue como se vio el mismo momento de la presentación durante los AMA´s, ya sin golpe incluido.
we really wanted to show the world of ROMANCE in this #LivingProof performance- angels, heaven, sin, escapism, divinity, lust, surrealism, leaving the earth and its reality and going into another world, cause that’s what it feels like to be in love 💕💕💕💕 and this is the world we’ll escape to on the Romance Tour next year 😻😻😻😻😻😻Thanks so much for having me @amas (watch the full performance on my YouTube channel) December 6. #RomanceIsComing ♥️
En ocasiones anteriores, otros bailarines que han tenido la oportunidad de trabajar con ella han mencionado lo buena jefa que es, halagando su alegría y humildad durante el trabajo en equipo.