Con 77 años se defendió a puño limpio de un asaltante

Attempt robbery in Colchester Avenue: Appeal for information A 77-year-old man was using the cash machine outside Sainsbury’s at approximately 6am on Wednesday, February 5, when he was approached by an unknown white male demanding cash and his bank card. The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue. Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said: “The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken. “We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward.” The suspect was carrying a black ruck sack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence number *043939.