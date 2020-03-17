Dolar

x

EN VIVO

17/03/2020 - 19:50

Espectáculos

Kristofer Hivju actor de GOT dio positivo en la prueba de coronavirus

El querido actor de GOT, anunció que dio positivo en la prueba, justo cuando acababa de comenzar rodaje de ‘The Witcher’

Red Uno

Red Uno

EE.UU.

Al enterarse de esta situación, Netflix, donde se emite ‘The Witcher’, ha paralizado el rodaje e iniciado las labores de desinfección de todo el set de grabación ,después de que uno de los protagonistas de la serie haya dado positivo por el virus.

Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por Covid-19. Mi familia y yo nos aislaremos en casa por el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, yo solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado”, aseguró el actor en una publicación de su perfil de Instagram.

No obstante, el intérprete alertó de las complicaciones que puede provocar esta enfermedad, que es considerada una pandemia que ya asciende a los 6.000 muertos y más de 165.000 contagiados en todo el mundo.

Hay personas con mayor riesgo para quienes este virus puede tener un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, manténgase a 1,5 metros de distancia de los demás, sigan en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus”, pidió Hivju.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

 

