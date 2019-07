More than anything, in my work with @EasternCongo Initiative, I’ve learned that small acts matter. They can transform lives and communities. There’s no better example of this than the remarkable work the Starkey Hearing Foundation does for communities all around the world. It is an honor to receive the 2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala Humanitarian Award, and an honor of a lifetime to have you as a partner to support the Congolese. This award is for all of them. @StarkeyCares #StarkeyGala

