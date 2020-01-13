Dolar

13/01/2020 - 19:00

Espectáculos

Conoce la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2020

La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer a los candidatos a la estatuilla dorada

EE.UU.

Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados al premio Oscar 2020, cuya entrega será el 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles; al igual que el año pasado, el evento no contará con un conductor. Entre las categorías principales, la representación hispana es mínima. Sólo Antonio Banderas aspira a Mejor Actor por “Dolor y Gloria”, película de Pedro Almodóvar que también fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional.

Jennifer López, que lleva los últimos meses haciendo campaña para lograr la nominación por su actuación en “Hustlers”, se quedó fuera. A continuación les presentamos la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actor de reparto: Tom Hanks (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”); Anthony Hopkins (“The two popes”); Al Pacino (“The irishman”); Joe Pesci (“The irishman”), y Brad Pitt (“Once upon a time…in Hollywood”).

Mejor actriz de reparto: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”); Laura Dern (“Marriage story”); Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”); Florence Pugh (“Little women”), y Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

Mejor diseño de vestuario: “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.

Mejor edición: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “Joker”, y “Parasite”.

Mejor música original: “Joker”; “Little women”; “Marriage story”; “1917”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mejor cortometraje animado: “Dcera”; “Hair love”; “Kitbull”; “Memorable”, y “Sister”.

Mejor cortometraje: “Brotherhood”; “Nefta football club”; “The neighbor’s window”; “Saria”, y “A sister”.

Mejor edición de sonido: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “Joker”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.

Mejor mezcla de sonido: “Ad astra”; “Ford vs Ferrari”; “Joker”; “1917”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.

Mejor actor: Antonio Banderas, por “Dolor y gloria”; Leonardo DiCaprio, por “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, por “Marriage story”; Joaquin Phoenix, por “Joker”, y Jonathan Pryce, por “The two popes”.

Mejor actriz: Cynthia Erivo, por “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, por “Marriage story”; Saorsie Ronan, por “Little women”; Charlize Theron, por “Bombshell”, y Renée Zellweger, por “Judy”.

Mejor película de animación: “How to train your dragon: the hiden world”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Missing link”, y “Toy story 4”.

Mejor fotografía: “The irishman”; “Joker”; “The lighthouse”; “1917”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.

Mejor dirección: Martin Scorsese (“The irishman”); Todd Phillips (“Joker”); Sam Mendes (“1917”); Quentin Tarantino (“Once upon a time…in Hollywood”), y Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).

Mejor documental: “American factory”; “The cave”; “The edge of democracy”; “Fora sama”, y “Honeyland”.

Mejor cortometraje documental: “In the absense”; “Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”; “Life overtakes me”; “St. Louis Superman”, y “Walk run cha-cha”.

Mejor película internacional: “Corpus christi” (Polonia); “Honeyland” (Macedonia del Norte); “Les Misérables” (Francia); “Dolor y gloria” (España), y “Parasite” (Corea del Sur).

Mejor maquillaje y peinados: “Bombshell”; “Joker”; “Judy”; “Maleficent: mistress of evil”, y “1917”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mejor película: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “The irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”; “Marriage story”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.

Mejores efectos visuales: “Avengers: endgame”; “The irishman”; “The lion king”; “1927”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.

Mejor guión adaptado: “The irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”, y “The two popes”.

Mejor guión original: “Knives out”; “Marriage story”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.

Mejor canción original: “I can’t let you throw yourself away” (de “Toy story 4”); “(I’m gonna) love me again” (de “Rocketman”); “I’m standing with you” (de “Breakthrough”); “Into the unknown” (de “Frozen II”), y “Stand up” (de “Harriet”).

Mejor diseño de producción: “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.

 

