Conoce la lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2020

Este lunes se dieron a conocer los nominados al premio Oscar 2020, cuya entrega será el 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles; al igual que el año pasado, el evento no contará con un conductor. Entre las categorías principales, la representación hispana es mínima. Sólo Antonio Banderas aspira a Mejor Actor por “Dolor y Gloria”, película de Pedro Almodóvar que también fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional.
Jennifer López, que lleva los últimos meses haciendo campaña para lograr la nominación por su actuación en “Hustlers”, se quedó fuera. A continuación les presentamos la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor actor de reparto: Tom Hanks (“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”); Anthony Hopkins (“The two popes”); Al Pacino (“The irishman”); Joe Pesci (“The irishman”), y Brad Pitt (“Once upon a time…in Hollywood”).
Mejor actriz de reparto: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”); Laura Dern (“Marriage story”); Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”); Florence Pugh (“Little women”), y Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).
Mejor diseño de vestuario: “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.
Mejor edición: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “Joker”, y “Parasite”.
Mejor música original: “Joker”; “Little women”; “Marriage story”; “1917”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.
Mejor cortometraje animado: “Dcera”; “Hair love”; “Kitbull”; “Memorable”, y “Sister”.
Mejor cortometraje: “Brotherhood”; “Nefta football club”; “The neighbor’s window”; “Saria”, y “A sister”.
Mejor edición de sonido: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “Joker”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.
Mejor mezcla de sonido: “Ad astra”; “Ford vs Ferrari”; “Joker”; “1917”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.
Mejor actor: Antonio Banderas, por “Dolor y gloria”; Leonardo DiCaprio, por “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, por “Marriage story”; Joaquin Phoenix, por “Joker”, y Jonathan Pryce, por “The two popes”.
Mejor actriz: Cynthia Erivo, por “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, por “Marriage story”; Saorsie Ronan, por “Little women”; Charlize Theron, por “Bombshell”, y Renée Zellweger, por “Judy”.
Mejor película de animación: “How to train your dragon: the hiden world”; “I lost my body”; “Klaus”; “Missing link”, y “Toy story 4”.
Mejor fotografía: “The irishman”; “Joker”; “The lighthouse”; “1917”, y “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”.
“I don’t really conform to the whole thing of ‘in order to act like friends, people have to be friends and go and hang out’... if we had, I would’ve gone and hung out with Matt [Damon], and Matt would have really gotten to know me and then I would’ve gone, ‘Oh bugger, now i’m on the set, I’ve got to be Ken Miles. And now I feel like an idiot because he knows how much I’m acting.’” - Christian Bale Fore more of our “Ford v Ferrari” conversation, click the link in our bio.
Mejor dirección: Martin Scorsese (“The irishman”); Todd Phillips (“Joker”); Sam Mendes (“1917”); Quentin Tarantino (“Once upon a time…in Hollywood”), y Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).
Mejor documental: “American factory”; “The cave”; “The edge of democracy”; “Fora sama”, y “Honeyland”.
Mejor cortometraje documental: “In the absense”; “Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”; “Life overtakes me”; “St. Louis Superman”, y “Walk run cha-cha”.
Mejor película internacional: “Corpus christi” (Polonia); “Honeyland” (Macedonia del Norte); “Les Misérables” (Francia); “Dolor y gloria” (España), y “Parasite” (Corea del Sur).
Mejor maquillaje y peinados: “Bombshell”; “Joker”; “Judy”; “Maleficent: mistress of evil”, y “1917”.
Mejor película: “Ford vs Ferrari”; “The irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”; “Marriage story”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.
Mejores efectos visuales: “Avengers: endgame”; “The irishman”; “The lion king”; “1927”, y “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”.
Mejor guión adaptado: “The irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little women”, y “The two popes”.
Mejor guión original: “Knives out”; “Marriage story”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.
Mejor canción original: “I can’t let you throw yourself away” (de “Toy story 4”); “(I’m gonna) love me again” (de “Rocketman”); “I’m standing with you” (de “Breakthrough”); “Into the unknown” (de “Frozen II”), y “Stand up” (de “Harriet”).
Mejor diseño de producción: “The irishman”; “Jojo rabbit”; “1917”; “Once upon a time…in Hollywood”, y “Parasite”.