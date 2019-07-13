Dolar

25/07/2019 - 08:01

Espectáculos

Jennifer López recibió un Porsche como regalo de cumpleaños

Envolvió el coche de alta gama con un gran lazo y sorprendió a su amada.

Red Uno

Red Uno

Jennifer López cumplió 50 años ayer y su novio Álex Rodríguez le sorprendió con un regalazo. El exjugador de béisbol decidió sorprender a la actriz con un Porsche 911 GT3, un coche de alta gama que alcanza un valor de unos 175.000 euros. Rodríguez envolvió el autazo con un gran lazo dorado y se lo regaló a la cantante durante su fiesta de cumpleaños celebrada ayer.

El novio de JLo subió a las redes sociales un vídeo repleto de escenas inéditas nunca antes vistas de su vida en común. De verdad, es lo más tierno que verás hoy.

“Hola, guapa, solo quería desearte un feliz cumpleaños. Desde que estamos juntos has hecho que sienta que todos los días son mi cumpleaños. Gracias por tu pasión, tu energía, por ser fuente de inspiración y por tu búsqueda interminable para ser la mejor en todo lo que haces. Eres simplemente la mejor compañera de vida, la mejor hija, la mejor madre y la mejor artista. Todo el mundo te quiere: tus fans, tus hijos, yo… Hagamos de este cumpleaños algo realmente especial. Te quiero mucho, ‘macha'", dijo.

“Estoy llorando. Eres el amor de mi vida. Te quiero mucho, gracias, mi maravilloso ‘macho”, contestó Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez y Rodriguez se conocieron en 2004 pero retomaron el contacto hace dos años y se comprometieron el pasado mes de marzo. Además, parece que JLo ha decidido volver a pasar por el altar y la pareja pronto sellará su amor con el 'sí, quiero'.

 

