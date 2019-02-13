If you are dealing with a breakup this Romantic holiday, don’t wallow, mend your 💔 at the Anti-Valentines Day ‘Break Up Bar’ on Melrose. - - 📸: @renea_marie & @adefink - - When you are feeling the 💕 Valentines can be a day you look forward to. But we have all been there when we are single or breaking up and then it’s just kind of annoying 😑. - - Lucky for people going through that this year there is the pop up BreakupBar. Right next to Severance Wine 🍷 Bar $20 gets you a cocktail and access to the amusing curated heartbreak space. - - It includes the Wall of Broken Relationships, projected movies, and an extremely funny themed menu of food, drinks and desserts. - - Swipe finger 👉 to see more pics. - - hack: The last nights for this special pop up is tonight & Valentines (tomorrow) so reserve @breakupbarla if you want to catch it before it goes 👋. - - Tag a friend that has great breakup 💔 stories
