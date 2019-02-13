Dolar

14/02/2019 - 07:37

Curioso

Conoce el bar para los que odian San Valentín

14 de febrero, Día de San Valentín, una celebración que se va introduciendo en Bolivia por algunos románticos. Pero si no te gusta ver demostraciones de amor en otras parejas mira este bar.

Lizzett Vargas

Los Ángeles, EEUU

No todas las personas esperan con ansias el 14 de febrero para celebrar el romance, también existen aquellas que encuentran esta fecha molesta y estresante. Es por eso que el dueño de un bar de vinos en Los Ángeles, EEUU, creó el 'BreakUp Bar' (el Bar de las Rupturas), una propuesta temporal para aquellos que quieren huir del día de San Valentín.

En el recinto, los visitantes pueden ver películas de rompimientos amorosos y hasta compartir sus experiencias personales en el 'muro de las relaciones rotas'.

La carta del bar dio nombre a sus cócteles de singular manera: 'Día frío en el infierno', 'Ponche para dos para uno' o 'Fantasmas', entre otros, en honor a las relaciones frustradas.

Evan Chasten, el propietario, señaló a inicios de este mes que el bar no es exclusivo para personas solas, sino también para parejas que están cansadas del caos que se ocasiona cada 14 de febrero. "Creo que hay tanta presión en el día de San Valentín, que la gente simplemente se da por vencida o simplemente se queda en casa".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you are dealing with a breakup this Romantic holiday, don’t wallow, mend your 💔 at the Anti-Valentines Day ‘Break Up Bar’ on Melrose. - - 📸: @renea_marie & @adefink - - When you are feeling the 💕 Valentines can be a day you look forward to. But we have all been there when we are single or breaking up and then it’s just kind of annoying 😑. - - Lucky for people going through that this year there is the pop up BreakupBar. Right next to Severance Wine 🍷 Bar $20 gets you a cocktail and access to the amusing curated heartbreak space. - - It includes the Wall of Broken Relationships, projected movies, and an extremely funny themed menu of food, drinks and desserts. - - Swipe finger 👉 to see more pics. - - hack: The last nights for this special pop up is tonight & Valentines (tomorrow) so reserve @breakupbarla if you want to catch it before it goes 👋. - - Tag a friend that has great breakup 💔 stories

Una publicación compartida de Los Angeles | LifeHacksLA (@lifehacksla) el

