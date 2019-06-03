Dolar

6.96 / 6.86

|

peso arg

44.91

|

real

3.88

x

EN VIVO

07/06/2019 - 15:16

Tendencias

Extraño osezno albino en Canadá

Un fotógrafo de vida silvestre capturó la semana pasada imágenes del raro osezno albino cerca de un lago de Alberta  

Red Uno

Red Uno

La semana pasada fue fotografíado y filmado el osezno albino de Alberta, Canadá. Para muchos es peculiar dentro de la familia de los plantígrados, pero para los comunarios un oso negro, albino es un gran augurio de buena suerte.

"Creo que es bastante raro, no sé si hay algún otro en el condado de Kananaskis que el personal del parque conozca", dijo a CBC Abdulla Moussa, el autor de las instantáneas, que muestran al osezno junto a otro negro y su madre, de color marrón

Más tarde, otro fotógrafo, Rafael Pernia, logró localizar también a los animales y filmó un video en el que se los ve caminando en las inmediaciones de un lago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Despite its name, the black bear of North America comes in several colors. Besides black, it can have several shades of brown and even dark blue. The rarest, is the "White Black Bear" or "Blonde" bear. For a blonde bear to be even possible to exist, both parents need to have the recessive gene MCR1, the same gene associated to red hair in humans. It's not an albino. I was extremely lucky to stumble upon this multicolored family today. The mom is a "Cinnamon". Two cubs are black and one is white. The last white bear sighting in the area was in 2017, a female known as Minuka. All bear sightings in provincial and national parks must be reported to parks authorities but this white cub is so special that it might need extra protection from the public.

A post shared by Rafael Pernia (@rafaelpernia) on

Pernia no quiso indicar la ubicación exacta donde se produjo el avistamiento para proteger a la familia de plantígrados. Les dejamos el video para que disfruten de lo maravillosa que es la naturaleza.

 

Te puede interesar
Últimas noticias
Programación
verdades ocultas

16:00

Verdades ocultas

dragón ball z

17:00

Dragón ball z

No Pierdas El Dinero

17:30

No pierdas el dinero

notivisión

19:30

Notivisión

factor x

20:55

Factor x

que no me pierda

22:30

Que no me pierda