Una de las hijas de Caitlyn Jenner está embarazada

i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life 💓 @krisjenner

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 24, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT