06/03/2019 - 22:49

Espectáculos

A Paris Jackson no le importa la reputación de Michael por acusaciones

La joven estaría preocupada por su carrera, más que por la imagen que tenía la gente de su padre, ya fallecido.

Red Uno

Estados Unidos

Una persona cercana a la joven, reveló que Paris Jackson de 20 años, está preocupada por el futuro de su carrera como actriz. “Su preocupación es que cualquier película que protagonice fracase si el escándalo de abusos de Michael Jackson es todo en lo que la gente piensa cuando la ven en la pantalla”.

 

El sueño de la joven actriz es brillar en Hollywood, luego de dos años de haberse lanzado a la fama. Pero el escándalo, tras la publicación de una serie que muestra los aparentes abusos sexuales que habría realizado su padre Michael a James Safechuck y Wade Robson, es lo que mantiene angustiada a su única hija.

"Ella estuvo en una película el año pasado, pero cree que el documental ya está asustando a los directores ya que la gente no va a ver sus películas debido a las acusaciones de abuso contra su padre", dijo la fuente al diario.

 

Según datos extra oficiales, Paris estaría recibiendo un tratamiento para curar su salud mental. Sin embargo, ella desmintió aquella información y manifestó que no está deprimida y que es la persona más feliz en mucho tiempo.

