Justin Bieber: “Han sido un par de años difíciles”, por su enfermedad de Lyme

Esta enfermedad es transmitida por la garrapata de los ciervos o garrapata de patas negras (Ixodes scapularis), puede causar síntomas similares a los de la gripe, problemas neurológicos, dolor de articulaciones y otros síntomas.

El miércoles en una publicación de Instagram el astro pop escribió que "han sido un par de años difíciles, pero (estoy) recibiendo el tratamiento correcto que ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad que hasta ahora es incurable y estaré de regreso mejor que nunca”.

“Aunque mucha gente seguía diciendo que Justin Bieber se ve como un trapo, o que está tomando metanfetamina, y otras cosas. No pudieron darse cuenta que he sido recientemente diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, y no sólo eso, sino que tenía un caso serio de mononucleosis crónica que afectó mi piel, mis funciones cerebrales, energía y salud en general”, escribió Bieber.