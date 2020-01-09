Dolar

6.96 / 6.86

|

peso arg

59.81

|

real

4.05

x

EN VIVO

09/01/2020 - 08:49

Espectáculos

Justin Bieber: “Han sido un par de años difíciles”, por su enfermedad de Lyme

Bieber dijo que padece de esta enfermedad desde hace dos años. 

Red Uno

Red Uno

Los Angeles

Esta enfermedad es transmitida por la garrapata de los ciervos o garrapata de patas negras (Ixodes scapularis), puede causar síntomas similares a los de la gripe, problemas neurológicos, dolor de articulaciones y otros síntomas.

El miércoles en una publicación de Instagram el astro pop escribió que "han sido un par de años difíciles, pero (estoy) recibiendo el tratamiento correcto que ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad que hasta ahora es incurable y estaré de regreso mejor que nunca”.

 

“Aunque mucha gente seguía diciendo que Justin Bieber se ve como un trapo, o que está tomando metanfetamina, y otras cosas. No pudieron darse cuenta que he sido recientemente diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, y no sólo eso, sino que tenía un caso serio de mononucleosis crónica que afectó mi piel, mis funciones cerebrales, energía y salud en general”, escribió Bieber.

El cantante galardonado con el Grammy dijo que hablará sobre la enfermedad en su próxima serie documental de YouTube, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, que se estrenará el 27 de enero. La serie de 10 episodios sigue a Bieber en la creación de su nuevo álbum y también muestra aspectos de su vida privada.

 

Te puede interesar
Últimas noticias
Programación
el mañanero

09:00

El mañanero

Cocineros Bolivianos

10:00

Cocineros bolivianos

dragón ball z

12:00

Dragón ball z

Notivisión

12:30

Notivisión

Nuevo Sol

14:00

Nuevo sol

Gumus

15:00

Gumus

Esta enfermedad es transmitida por la garrapata de los ciervos o garrapata de patas negras (Ixodes scapularis), puede causar síntomas similares a los de la gripe, problemas neurológicos, dolor de articulaciones y otros síntomas.

El miércoles en una publicación de Instagram el astro pop escribió que "han sido un par de años difíciles, pero (estoy) recibiendo el tratamiento correcto que ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad que hasta ahora es incurable y estaré de regreso mejor que nunca”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

Una publicación compartida por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) el

 

“Aunque mucha gente seguía diciendo que Justin Bieber se ve como un trapo, o que está tomando metanfetamina, y otras cosas. No pudieron darse cuenta que he sido recientemente diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, y no sólo eso, sino que tenía un caso serio de mononucleosis crónica que afectó mi piel, mis funciones cerebrales, energía y salud en general”, escribió Bieber.

El cantante galardonado con el Grammy dijo que hablará sobre la enfermedad en su próxima serie documental de YouTube, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, que se estrenará el 27 de enero. La serie de 10 episodios sigue a Bieber en la creación de su nuevo álbum y también muestra aspectos de su vida privada.

 