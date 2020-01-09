Justin Bieber: “Han sido un par de años difíciles”, por su enfermedad de Lyme

Esta enfermedad es transmitida por la garrapata de los ciervos o garrapata de patas negras (Ixodes scapularis), puede causar síntomas similares a los de la gripe, problemas neurológicos, dolor de articulaciones y otros síntomas.
El miércoles en una publicación de Instagram el astro pop escribió que "han sido un par de años difíciles, pero (estoy) recibiendo el tratamiento correcto que ayudará a tratar esta enfermedad que hasta ahora es incurable y estaré de regreso mejor que nunca”.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
“Aunque mucha gente seguía diciendo que Justin Bieber se ve como un trapo, o que está tomando metanfetamina, y otras cosas. No pudieron darse cuenta que he sido recientemente diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Lyme, y no sólo eso, sino que tenía un caso serio de mononucleosis crónica que afectó mi piel, mis funciones cerebrales, energía y salud en general”, escribió Bieber.