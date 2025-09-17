Resultados y clasificación de la Liga de Campeones

Escuchar esta nota
Resultados y clasificación de la primera fase de la Liga de Campeones:
-- Martes, 16 de septiembre:
PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 - 3
Athletic (ESP) - Arsenal (ENG) 0 - 2
Real Madrid (ESP) - Marsella (FRA) 2 - 1
Juventus (ITA) - Borussia Dortmund (GER) 4 - 4
Tottenham (ENG) - Villarreal (ESP) 1 - 0
Benfica (POR) - Qarabag (AZE) 2 - 3
-- Miércoles 17 de septiembre:
Ajax (NED) - Inter (ITA) 0 - 2
Bayern Múnich (GER) - Chelsea (ENG) 3 - 1
París SG (FRA) - Atalanta (ITA) 4 - 0
Liverpool (ENG) - Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 - 2
Olympiacos (GRE) - Pafos FC (CYP) 0 - 0
Slavia Praga (CZE) - Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 - 2
-- Jueves 18 de septiembre:
FC Brujas (BEL) - Mónaco (FRA)
FC Copenhague (DEN) - Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Eintracht Fráncfort (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR)
Manchester City (ENG) - Nápoles (ITA)
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) - Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Newcastle (ENG) - Barcelona (ESP)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. París SG 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. Union St-Gilloise 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
3. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
4. Arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
. Inter 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
6. Qarabag 3 1 1 0 0 3 2
7. Liverpool 3 1 1 0 0 3 2
8. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
9. Tottenham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
10. Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 1 0 4 4
11. Juventus 1 1 0 1 0 4 4
12. Bodo/Glimt 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
13. Slavia Praga 1 1 0 1 0 2 2
14. Olympiacos 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
. Pafos FC 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
16. Mónaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Eintracht Fráncfort 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Nápoles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Sporting de Lisboa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. FC Brujas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. FC Copenhague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
. Kairat Almaty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
28. Atlético de Madrid 0 1 0 0 1 2 3
29. Benfica 0 1 0 0 1 2 3
30. Marsella 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
31. Villarreal 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
32. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
33. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
34. Ajax 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
. Athletic 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
36. Atalanta 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
Nota: Cada equipo juega contra ocho rivales diferentes (cuatro partidos en casa y cuatro fuera). Los ocho primeros se clasifican directamente a octavos de final. Los clubes clasificados del 9 al 24 juegan un play-off de acceso a octavos. Del 24º para abajo quedan eliminados.
