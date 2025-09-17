TEMAS DE HOY:
Deportes

Resultados y clasificación de la Liga de Campeones

Hasta el momento estos son los resultados que se han dado en el marco de la Champions League.

AFP

17/09/2025 19:09

EUROPA.

Escuchar esta nota

Resultados y clasificación de la primera fase de la Liga de Campeones:


-- Martes, 16 de septiembre:

PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 1 - 3

Athletic (ESP) - Arsenal (ENG) 0 - 2

Real Madrid (ESP) - Marsella (FRA) 2 - 1

Juventus (ITA) - Borussia Dortmund (GER) 4 - 4

Tottenham (ENG) - Villarreal (ESP) 1 - 0

Benfica (POR) - Qarabag (AZE) 2 - 3


-- Miércoles 17 de septiembre:


Ajax (NED) - Inter (ITA) 0 - 2

Bayern Múnich (GER) - Chelsea (ENG) 3 - 1

París SG (FRA) - Atalanta (ITA) 4 - 0

Liverpool (ENG) - Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 - 2

Olympiacos (GRE) - Pafos FC (CYP) 0 - 0

Slavia Praga (CZE) - Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 2 - 2


-- Jueves 18 de septiembre:

FC Brujas (BEL) - Mónaco (FRA)

FC Copenhague (DEN) - Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Eintracht Fráncfort (GER) - Galatasaray (TUR)

Manchester City (ENG) - Nápoles (ITA)

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) - Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Newcastle (ENG) - Barcelona (ESP)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. París SG 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. Union St-Gilloise 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

3. Bayern Múnich 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

4. Arsenal 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

. Inter 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

6. Qarabag 3 1 1 0 0 3 2

7. Liverpool 3 1 1 0 0 3 2

8. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

9. Tottenham 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

10. Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 1 0 4 4

11. Juventus 1 1 0 1 0 4 4

12. Bodo/Glimt 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

13. Slavia Praga 1 1 0 1 0 2 2

14. Olympiacos 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

. Pafos FC 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

16. Mónaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Eintracht Fráncfort 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Nápoles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Sporting de Lisboa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. FC Brujas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. FC Copenhague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Kairat Almaty 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

28. Atlético de Madrid 0 1 0 0 1 2 3

29. Benfica 0 1 0 0 1 2 3

30. Marsella 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

31. Villarreal 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

32. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

33. PSV Eindhoven 0 1 0 0 1 1 3

34. Ajax 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

. Athletic 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

36. Atalanta 0 1 0 0 1 0 4


Nota: Cada equipo juega contra ocho rivales diferentes (cuatro partidos en casa y cuatro fuera). Los ocho primeros se clasifican directamente a octavos de final. Los clubes clasificados del 9 al 24 juegan un play-off de acceso a octavos. Del 24º para abajo quedan eliminados.

Programación

18:55

Notivisión

20:30

Chelsea vs. psg

23:00

Que no me pierda

00:00

Problemas y soluciones

01:00

Notivisión

03:00

Hasta que la plata nos separe

