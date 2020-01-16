Artimaña de la UEFA para incluir a Cristiano Ronaldo en once ideal

La UEFA dio a conocer su once ideal seleccionado por los votos de los aficionados de acuerdo a lo ocurrido durante el pasado 2019, pero al conocer a los jugadores hubo una notable modificación en la formación del equipo.
A diferencia del tradicional 4-3-3 utilizado en las alineaciones, en esta ocasión se utilizó un 4-2-4 para poder incluir al delantero de la Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo en la delantera del equipo, sacrificando al contención francés N´golo Kanté quien a base de los efectivos de la afición había conseguido su lugar.
La delantera conformada en un principio por Sadio Mané, Lionel Messi y Robert Lewanfowski se vio modificada a una excentrica y poco práctica alineación para algunos con el fin de integrar al portugués, que si bien no había dado un mal torneo con los bianconeros, su nivel de popularidad no fue el suficiente.
La única vez previa ésta que el 4-3-3 sufrió una modificación fue en 2017 cuando se utilizó un 4-4-2, un esquema más defensivo pero si dejar de ser algo utilizado comúnmente por los estrategas alrededor del mundo.
