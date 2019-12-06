Lady Gaga revela que quiere convertirse en mamá

Lady Gaga de 33 años, actriz y cantante, abrió su corazón cuando le preguntaron sobre qué creía que pasaría en 10 años más: “Más música, no me jubilaré pronto … todo tipo de música diferente”, y agregó que “quiero hacer más películas, quiero tener bebés y quiero seguir construyendo el gigante que es Haus Laboratories, en la compañía de maquillaje de mis sueños”.
“Estoy viviendo mis inspiraciones en este momento. Cuando me inspiro, hago las cosas de inmediato", “Habrá sombras de locuras que haré durante la próxima década”, agregó. “Simplemente no sé exactamente qué son, por eso estarán más locos”, detalló.
