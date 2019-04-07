Dolar

08/04/2019 - 07:36

Terrible

Una gimnasta se rompió las dos piernas en plena competición

Sam Cerio terminó su carrera de la peor manera posible con una lesión de gravedad.

Lizzett Vargas

EEUU

Una mala caída puede acabar con la carrera de una deportista. O al menos complicarla. En este caso, la lesión de Samantha Cerio puede ser un gran obstáculo en su desarrollo.

Cerio se posó con demasiada fuerza tras su última acrobacia aérea y sus piernas no resistieron, dislocándose ambas rodillas y fracturándose las dos piernas. Inmediatamente quedó tendida entre gritos de dolor y tuvo que recibir la asistencia de los equipos médicos presentes en el torneo regional universitario en Estados Unidos.

El vídeo ha dado la vuelta al mundo no solo por la escalofriante caída, sino por las muestras de dolor de la gimnasta tendida y evacuada en camilla.

Apenas unas horas después de esta grave lesión, la propia gimnasta publicaba un mensaje de agradecimiento en Twitter: "Quiero agradecer al apoyo y los rezos de estas últimas horas. Lo estoy haciendo bien y estoy descansando. Desde lo más profundo de mi corazón, ¡muchas gracias!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡

Una publicación compartida de Sam Cerio (@sam_cerio) el

