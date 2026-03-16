¿Quiénes ganaron en los Óscar 2026? Mira la lista completa

La película One Battle After Another fue la gran ganadora de la 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar al obtener seis estatuillas, incluida la de mejor película. En tanto, Sinners, que tenía un récord de 16 nominaciones, consiguió cuatro premios durante la gala realizada en el Dolby Theatre.
16/03/2026 12:58
Escuchar esta nota
'One Battle After Another', que aspiraba a 13 Óscar, logró seis premios, incluyendo el galardón principal de la noche, a mejor película, y se impuso a 'Sinners', que con un récord de 16 nominaciones, consiguió cuatro estatuillas
Este es el listado completo de los ganadores de la 98 edición de los Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood, que se celebró este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley, por 'Hamnet'.
MEJOR ACTOR
Michael B. Jordan, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Madigan, por 'Weapons'.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Noruega, 'Sentimental Value'.
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Ryan Coogler, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Autumn Durald, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR MONTAJE
Andy Jurgensen, por 'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Kate Hawley, por 'Frankenstein'.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Ludwig Goransson, por 'Sinners'.
MEJOR CANCIÓN
'Golden', de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN
Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.
MEJOR SONIDO
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.
MEJOR CASTING
Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
'K-Pop Demon Hunters'
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
'Mr. Nobody Against Putin'.
MEJOR CORTO
'The Singers'.
'Two People Exchanging Saliva'.
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
'The Girl Who Cried Pearls'.
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
'All The Empty Rooms'.
Mira la programación en Red Uno Play
12:25
14:00
15:00
16:30
17:00
18:55
12:25
14:00
15:00
16:30
17:00
18:55