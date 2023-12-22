Conoce la lista de preseleccionados a los Premios Óscar 2024

22/12/2023 - 20:44
“Barbie” y “Oppenheimer” se destacan en el primer corte en la lista de posibles nominados a los Oscar 2024, que se anunciarán oficialmente el 23 de enero del 2024.
Redacción
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas compartió la lista de preseleccionados para 10 categorías de los Premios Óscar 2024. Las nominaciones oficiales se conocerán el 23 de enero del próximo año.
"Barbie" continúa sumando menciones en diferentes ceremonias de premios y ahora está presente en cinco ocasiones: Sonido, Score original y en Canción original por "Dance the Night", "I’m Just Ken" y "What Was I Made For?". Sin embargo, una de las grandes sorpresas fue la exclusión de la cinta de Greta Gerwig de la categoría de Maquillaje y peinado, así como "The Color Purple" y "Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3".
Filmes como "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Oppenheimer", "Poor Things", "Saltburn" y "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", entre otros, también fueron preseleccionados para Score original, publica rollingstone.com.
La Academia dio a conocer la preselección de largometrajes y cortos a las categorías relacionadas con cine documental y cine de animación, entre las que se encuentran "Beyond Utopia", "Deciding Vote", "Letter to a Pig" e "Invisible Border". En cuanto a la categoría de Película Internacional, países como Armenia, México y España participan con los filmes "Amerikatsi", "Tótem" y "Sociedad de la nieve", respectivamente.
Preselección de los Premios Óscar 2024
Estas son las películas que han sido anunciadas en el primer corte camino al Oscar 2024.
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
Alemania, The Teachers’ Lounge
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bután, The Monk and the Gun
Dinamarca, The Promised Land
España, Sociedad de la nieve
Finlandia, Fallen Leaves
Francia, The Taste of Things
Islandia, Godland
Italia, Io Capitano
Japón, Perfect Days
Marruecos, The Mother of All Lies
México, Tótem
Reino Unido, The Zone of Interest
Túnez, Four Daughters
Ucrania, 20 Days in Mariupol
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sociedad de la nieve
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Sociedad de la nieve
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
‘It Never Went Away’ de American Symphony
‘Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)’ de Asteroid City
‘Dance The Night’ de Barbie
‘I’m Just Ken’ de Barbie
‘What Was I Made For?’ de Barbie
‘Keep It Movin’’ de The Color Purple
‘Superpower (I)’ de The Color Purple
‘The Fire Inside’ de Flamin’ Hot
‘High Life’ de Flora and Son
‘Meet In the Middle’ de Flora and Son
‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ de The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ de Killers of the Flower Moon
‘Quiet Eyes’ de Past Lives
‘Road To Freedom’ de Rustin
‘Am I Dreaming’ de Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I’m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once Upon a Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Sociedad de la nieve
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
