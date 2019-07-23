FORMER model Elizabeth Hoad has given up on men after 220 failed dates — and is going to “marry” her dog. Elizabeth, 49, hopes to persuade a priest at her local Catholic church to bless her union with six-year-old Golden Retriever Logan. She will wear a wedding ring and Logan a gold wristband, top hat, waistcoat and bow tie. A pal’s huskies — Ajax and Bear — will be best men on August 2, the first anniversary of when she got the rescue pooch. Twenty people will be at their wedding party before a dog-friendly hotel honeymoon. Elizabeth, of Ascot, Berks, who has been engaged twice but never married, said: “I’m done with men. “I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. “I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead. “He never leaves my side and we love one another. “Some might think I’m bonkers but it feels right. “It’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever.” Elizabeth says some people might think she is ‘bonkers’ As well as being a former pro golfer, Elizabeth has also previously modelled for Page 3 Six-year-old Logan is a rescue dog Heartbreaking moment loyal dog refuses to leave its owner’s coffin as it's laid out following his death hours earlier #Humananddogmarriage #ElizabethHoad #peoplesdigestonline #PeoplesDigest

A post shared by Peoples Digest Online (@peoplesdigest) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:58am PDT