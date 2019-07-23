Dolar

EN VIVO

24/07/2019 - 14:49

Tendencias

Una modelo cansada de los hombres planea casarse con su perro

Asegura que su mascota es más fiel y amorosa que cualquiera de los hombres con los que ha salido.

Red Uno

Una exmodelo llamada Elizabeth Hoad está cansada de buscar al amor sin que aún pudiera encontrarlo, por lo que ha decidido que quiere casarse con “Logan”, su perro Golden Retriever, de 6 años, quien según la mujer, le ha resultado ser más amoroso y fiel que cualquiera de los más 220 hombres con los que alguna vez ha tenido una cita.

“He tenido 220 citas en ocho años, en 6 sitios de citas y en general, ha sido un desastre. Pensé que sería una buena idea ‘casarse’ con Logan en su lugar. Él nunca se va de mi lado y nos amamos unos al otro. Algunos pueden pensar que estoy loca, pero se siente bien. Es mi forma de decir que estaremos juntos para siempre”, explicó Hoad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FORMER model Elizabeth Hoad has given up on men after 220 failed dates — and is going to “marry” her dog. Elizabeth, 49, hopes to persuade a priest at her local Catholic church to bless her union with six-year-old Golden Retriever Logan. She will wear a wedding ring and Logan a gold wristband, top hat, waistcoat and bow tie. A pal’s huskies — Ajax and Bear — will be best men on August 2, the first anniversary of when she got the rescue pooch. Twenty people will be at their wedding party before a dog-friendly hotel honeymoon. Elizabeth, of Ascot, Berks, who has been engaged twice but never married, said: “I’m done with men. “I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. “I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead. “He never leaves my side and we love one another. “Some might think I’m bonkers but it feels right. “It’s my way of saying we’ll be together forever.” Elizabeth says some people might think she is ‘bonkers’ As well as being a former pro golfer, Elizabeth has also previously modelled for Page 3 Six-year-old Logan is a rescue dog Heartbreaking moment loyal dog refuses to leave its owner’s coffin as it's laid out following his death hours earlier #Humananddogmarriage #ElizabethHoad #peoplesdigestonline #PeoplesDigest

A post shared by Peoples Digest Online (@peoplesdigest) on

A Elizabeth poco le importa el qué dirán y aunque no lo creas, está organizando una boda para unir su vida a la de su perro, con todo y vestido de novia. Incluso, ambos tendrán su anillo de bodas y ya planea una luna de miel en un sitio en donde el hotel admita mascota.

La mujer está ahora en búsqueda de un sacerdote que quiera llevar a cabo esta boda fuera de lo común.
